Cong. flays Jagan’s stand on row with Telangana

VIJAYAWADA

02 July 2021 00:28 IST

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee working president N. Thulasi Reddy on Thursday ridiculed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s remark that he was exercising restraint against the Telangana government which went ahead with illegal hydel project on Krishna keeping welfare of the Andhra people living in that State. He said it only reflected Mr. Jagan’s “inefficiency and cowardice”.

In a statement, the senior Congress leader recalled that as an Opposition leader in 2016, Mr. Jagan had staged a “Jala Deeksha” in Kurnool for three days in protest against the construction of illegal projects by Telangana, and reminded him that even then, people of Andhra origin lived in Telangana.

Mr. Reddy recounted how Mr. Jagan had warned Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that he would not remain silent if he tried to develop his State at the cost of the welfare of Andhra Pradesh people. “But he has now suddenly become so concerned about people of Andhra region in Telangana,” he said.

He accused the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also of neglecting the issue. Mr. Naidu remained silent for fear of the “Vote-for-note” scam. “The reason for Mr. Jagan's silence is to protect his illegal assets in Telangana,” alleged the Congress leader,