Cong decries removal of CBI Director

APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy was on Friday taken into custody when he was participating in a rally taken out to register the party’s protest against the abrupt removal of CBI Director Alok Verma.

Several party leaders present there were also taken into custody and moved to the Bhavanipuram Police Station.

Talking to the media at the police station, Mr. Raghuveera Reddy said the removal of the CBI Director overnight was “unconstitutional.”

Only the three-member committee, comprising the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had the authority to remove the CBI Director from office.

However, it appeared as if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leader Amit Shah had decided to remove Mr. Verma because they feared that he had documents pertaining to the Rafale scandal. Mr. Raghuveera Reddy demanded that the Centre constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to inquire into the irregularities in the Rafale deal.

The Centre was trying to undermine the Constitution in every possible way, he said. People, who were trying to raise questions on the Rafale deal, were being intimidated, he alleged.