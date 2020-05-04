Open and shut: Confusion reigns over opening of general, and liquor shops in Anantapur

Confusion reigned supreme in Anantapur city with regard to opening of small shops outside the Containment Areas (Red Zones) as per the Ministry of Home Affairs for the Lockdown 3.0 from Monday.

The most disappointed class in Anantapur district were those who had queued up in front of the government-run wine shops with hope when many of them opened in the buffer zone of the ‘Red Zone’.

Wait and whine for wine

The joy, however, was transient as police personnel trooped in and closed them down even before the first bottle could be sold. Distraught habitual liquor consumers made their way to nearby towns and mandal headquarters to get their quota as the majority of them were open.

Anantapur Prohibition and Excise Inspector Swarnalatha told mediapersons that since all the shops within the Municipal limits of the city fell in the buffer zone, shops will not be allowed to open till May 17, as per the instruction received by them from higher officials. District Collector Gandham Chandrudu ordered closure of all wine shops in Anantapur city and Hindupur town as both were in the Red Zone.

Police kept a close watch on these shops and social distancing was enforced in the queues at all the shops, where people stood patiently in 39 to 40 Degrees Celsius past noon to grab a bottle of their favourite sip. On the Bellary Bypass Road in the city, a large queue was seen, but many of them rushed to Nayanapalli Cross on Anantapur to Tadipatri Road once the shop was not allowed to be opened.

Opened briefly

A small hope got ignited for many small businessmen and kiosk owners and a couple of cell phone and other small shops opened at 8 a.m. near Tower Clock Centre in the city. But they were shut down by 9.30 a.m. as the police said they were not permitted.