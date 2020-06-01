Tension prevailed for some time on Sunday night as locals alerted the police and revenue authorities on the leak of an unknown gas from a factory in the Autonagar area, on the outskirts of Kakinada city. Inspector of Factories, Kakinada, V. Suresh told The Hindu, “The locals have witnessed the leakage reportedly from some factory in the Autonagar area. However, they could not figure out the exact factory from which the gas has been leaked.” “Till Monday morning, we do not have any clue on the gas that was reportedly leaked from the Autonagar area. We have launched an investigation to identify the leakage and the company by visiting the Autonagar area,” Mr. Suresh said. The officials from the AP Pollution Control Board, revenue and police are also engaged in the field inspection. to detect the gas leak. No local has been found reporting any health complications.
Confusion over ‘gas leak’ in Kakinada
Investigation is on to detect the factory, says official
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story