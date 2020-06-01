Confusion over ‘gas leak’ in Kakinada

Tension prevailed for some time on Sunday night as locals alerted the police and revenue authorities on the leak of an unknown gas from a factory in the Autonagar area, on the outskirts of Kakinada city. Inspector of Factories, Kakinada, V. Suresh told The Hindu, “The locals have witnessed the leakage reportedly from some factory in the Autonagar area. However, they could not figure out the exact factory from which the gas has been leaked.” “Till Monday morning, we do not have any clue on the gas that was reportedly leaked from the Autonagar area. We have launched an investigation to identify the leakage and the company by visiting the Autonagar area,” Mr. Suresh said. The officials from the AP Pollution Control Board, revenue and police are also engaged in the field inspection. to detect the gas leak. No local has been found reporting any health complications.