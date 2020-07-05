Confirmed cases surpass 1,000 in Nellore district

The viral disease continued its steady rise in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as Prakasam district reported 69 new cases and Nellore reported 62 in the last 24 hours.

Cases in Nellore district surpassed 1,008 on Sunday. The city accounted for a maximum of 27 new cases followed by Kavali with six, Kovur with three, Balayapalli, Kota, Chittamuru, Marripadu and A.S.Peta with two cases each. Eleven patients were discharged on recovery.

One new case each was registered in Tada, Sangam, Gudur, Dagadarthi, Venkatachalam, Allur, Kondapuram, Indukurupeta, Kodavalur, Chilakur, Kaluvaya, Buchireddipalem and Rapur.

Three persons hailing from the districts of Prakasam, Guntur and Chittoor also tested positive.

Meanwhile, the number of cumulative cases in Prakasam district rose to 963. In a positive development, 40 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the same time.

Contact tracing

In Ongole, the lockdown was strictly enforced as the city registered 220 cases so far with colonies including Sujata Nagar, Bhagya Nagar, Sivaprasad Colony, Revenue Colony, Samatha Nagar witnessing new cases.

The tally rose to 109 in Chirala, 107 in Markapur and 53 in Kandukur. Two men aged 72 and 74 from Pamur, which has emerged as a hotspot with 96 confirmed cases, were among the newly-infected patients.

As many as 147 persons migrated from other States to the district. Seven of those who tested positive for the viral disease had come from Telangana. The health condition 230 of the 460 patients under treatment was stable.

Remote villages like Binginapalli, Pannalur, Chimita, Jamalapalem, Adinarayanapuram, Nagendla registered fresh cases. As many as 69 contacts of the newly-infected persons were traced. Each of the infected persons on an average had five primary contacts and seven secondary contacts.