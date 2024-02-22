GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Confident of winning Narasaraopet Lok Sabha seat, says Anil Kumar Yadav

People’s trust in Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the positive opinion about the YSRCP will help me sail through, says the Nellore City MLA

February 22, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
YSRCP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency P. Anil Kumar Yadav with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSRCP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency P. Anil Kumar Yadav with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: File photo

Expressing confidence to win the Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency in the forthcoming elections, YSRCP candidate P. Anil Kumar Yadav has said that he is receiving a warm welcome from the people of Palnadu district.

The YSRCP leadership has fielded Mr. Anil Kumar Yadav, who is representing Nellore City Assembly constituency at present, from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency to attract the BC and minority voters. 

In an informal interaction with the journalists in Guntur on February 21 (Wednesday), Mr. Anil Kumar Yadav, a new face to Palnadu district, opined that his winning possibilities would depend on three major factors such as the trust of people in Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, positive public opinion about the YSRCP and the people’s association with the YSRCP MLAs in all the seven Assembly segments of Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency. 

“I am witnessing a positive sign from the people in Palnadu district. People support the YSRCP for the welfare and development-oriented governance of the Chief Minister. There is an acceptance from the public when it comes to the MLAs and the candidates for the Assembly elections,” he said. 

Mr. Anil Kumar Yadav said that he did not regret leaving Nellore and contesting in Palnadu. “I will build a house in Narasaraopet and live here even after elections to make myself available to the people,” he added.

