Conferment of Bhavani deeksha begins

15 November 2021 11:55 IST

The Bhavani mala dharana (conferment) would end on November 19 for mandala deeksha.

The conferment of Bhavani deeksha began at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Monday. The Bhavani mala dharana (conferment) would end on November 19 for mandala deeksha. Similarly, for artha mandala deeksha, the mala dharana would be from December 5 to 9. The deeksha viramana (relinquishment of deeksha) would be from December 25 to 29.

The rituals such as Vigneshwara Puja, Kalasa Sthapana and Punyahavachanam were performed on the temple premises signalling the commencement of the annual ritual of Bhavani Deeksha.

As devotees took a holy bath in the Krishna and lined up at the temple, the priests conferred deeksha on them by chanting Vedic hymns. The priests confer the deeksha from Kartika Suddha Ekadasi to Pournima. The Bhavanis, as they would now be called, went round the temples of Kanaka Durga, Malleswara Swami and other sub-temples on the hillock. After observing 41 days of deeksha, devotees visit the temple on December 25 for relinquishment.

The devasthanam authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the programme. Executive officer D. Bramaramba said both the deeksha conferment and relinquishment process will be conducted on the lines of Dasara festival.

Giri pradakshina and chandi homam would be from December 25 to 29. Maha poornahuti would be performed on December 29 at 10.30 a.m. The Kalasa Jyothi Utsavam of Lord Malleswara Swamy and His consort Goddess Kanaka Durga will be taken out in a palanquin from Indrakeeladri on December 25 and will be placed on a decorated van at Sivaramakrishna Kshetram from where the procession will begin.

Agni Prathisthapana, Satha Chandi Homam and other rituals will be conducted as part of relinquishment.