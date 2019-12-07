Conference wants focus backon ancient Indian math

Speakers at a national conference on ‘Recent trends in pure and applied mathematics’, with special focus on ancient Indian mathematics , recalled the glory of Indian mathematicians since time immemorial and the need to rekindle the spirit among modern techies to let them actively contribute to the field again.

The conference, beginning on Friday here at Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha, ran concurrent to the 28th Congress of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Society for Mathematical Sciences (APTSMS). It was inaugurated by AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy, who stressed the need for learning and disseminating the knowledge to be a continuous process.

“Adhyayana and Pravachana are inseparable, learner should impart her knowledge to the society, which, he observed, was practised by the ancient mathematicians,” he said.

Invention of zero

Recalling Albert Einstein’s statement ‘We owe to Indians for inventing ‘zero’’, Prof. Reddy highlighted the role of Indians as recently as two decades back in solving the Y2K problem for computers.

Referring to the book ‘History of Indian Mathematics’ written by Balakrishna Dikshit, RSVP Vice-Chancellor V. Muralidhara Sharma said Indian mathematics dated back to 5,000 years. He recalled the contribution of Aryabhatta, Bhaskaracharya, Brahmagupta to maths and the need to comprehend Sanskrit to decipher the knowledge shared by them.

Dravidian University founder Vice-Chancellor and APTSMS founder P. V. Arunachalam, its president Kesava Reddy and General Secretary D. Bharati released the souvenir. Conference convener and RSVP mathematics professor V. Ramesh Babu and organising secretary Ajmeera Chandulal also spoke. 170 delegates from the two Telugu states are participating in the three-day event.