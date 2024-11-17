 />
Conference on lung health organised at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh

The programme aims to promote local access to quality health care for lung-related ailments

Published - November 17, 2024 07:17 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A conference on lung health, titled ‘Lung Talks’, was organised at Anantapur on Sunday, under the joint auspices of KIMS Hospitals Kondapur in Hyderabad and KIMS Saveera, to raise awareness about various lung-related issues. Several doctors, medical students, and postgraduate students from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka participated.

Inaugurating the conference, District Collector V. Vinod Kumar said that people suffering from lung-related ailments generally visit hospitals in either Hyderabad or Bengaluru and this conference aims to establish among doctors and the common public that there are sufficient facilities in Rayalaseema, particularly in Anantapur, to treat lung issues.

The conference covered a wide array of topics, including diagnosis, treatment approaches, and complex conditions related to lung health, such as Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), Tuberculosis (TB), and lung cancer. The sessions provided in-depth insights into reasons causing the issues, available diagnostic tests, and effective diagnostic and treatment procedures for various pulmonary conditions.

Moreover, advanced topics such as flexible and rigid bronchoscopy, Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS)-radial and linear, cryotherapy, thoracoscopy, and ventilator settings were also demonstrated practically. Guidelines on ventilator support and the appropriate use of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) for severe lung issues were discussed in detail.

KIMS Hospitals CMD Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, KIMS Saveera Hospital MD S.V. Kishore Reddy, pulmonologists N. Subhakar from KIMS Kondapur, Yashovardhan Mangishetti and Ravishankar from KIMS Saveera, highlighted the advancements in treating lung issues.

