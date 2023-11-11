Conference on caste-based census to be held in Rajamahendravaram on November 17

November 11, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The State Government will conduct a round table conference on the first caste-based census of Andhra Pradesh in Rajamahendravaram City on November 17.

On November 4, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet gave its nod for the caste-based census. East Godavari District Collector K. Madhavilatha has said that the conference would welcome suggestions from various sections of the society.

The public representatives of the entire Godavari region would be invited to have their say on the census exercise at the conference. They represent five districts in Godavari region; Kakinada, East Godavari, Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

“All the Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, Chairmen of the Zilla Parishads, Heads of various Corporations, Community leaders and intellectuals representing the Godavari region will be attending the conference and offering their suggestions on the caste-based census”, said Collector Ms. Madhavilatha.

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna is likely to address the gathering at the inaugural session of the conference. The conference will commence at 3 p.m. at Manzeera Hotels on November 17.