Confer Bharat Ratna on Pingali Venkaiah: CM

In a letter to Prime Minister, Jagan recalls the freedom fighters efforts in designing the national flag

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Bharat Ratna (posthumously) on Pingali Venkaiah in recognition of his efforts in designing the national flag.

In a letter to Mr. Modi, the Chief Minister said, “The country has lost several decades without recognising the untiring efforts of Pingali Venkaiah, who gifted it the first design and specimen of the national flag and the flag that fills the hearts of millions of Indians with the spirit of freedom. It is in this light, I request your kind self to confer Bharat Ratna (posthumously) on Pingali Venkaiah and fulfil the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh.”

The government had conferred Bharat Ratna posthumously on personalities such as Bhupendra Kumar Hazarika and Nanaji Deshmukh.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also appreciated the decision of Mr. Narendra Modi to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahostav’, a programme to mark 75 years of Independence.

The Chief Minister also reminded Mr. Modi that during the National Committee meeting held on March 8, 2021, ‘Har Ghar Jhanda’ had been selected as one of the key themes during the Independence Day celebrations in 2021.

Drawing the Prime Minister’s attention to the architect of the national flag, who later came to be known as ‘Jhanda Venkaiah’, the Chief Minister said that Pingali Venkaiah was born on August 2, 1876, at Bhatlapenumarru village, near Machilipatnam.

Deeply influenced by Gandhian thoughts and ideology, Pingali Venkaiah had decided to dedicate his life to the service of the nation and take part in the freedom movement.

He later undertook a scientific study of various flags across the world and published a book titled, ‘A National Flag for India’, in which he had presented 30 designs with explanation of each one of them, the Chief Minister said.

On March 31, 1921, Venkaiah had gifted his designs to Mahatma Gandhi. On July 22, 1947, the Constituent Assembly had adopted the flag, he said.

The flag was identified with the spirit of free and independent India, with the colours indicating strength and courage (saffron), fertility and growth (green) and peace and tranquillity (white), he added.