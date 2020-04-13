‘Conduct tests for people identified during survey’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to provide the best healthcare to the people who have contracted the coronavirus infection.

“Focus on the best patient management practices being followed in other countries,” he said.

At a review meeting on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to initiate measures to conduct tests to all people identified with with symptoms during the door-to-door survey. “At least 1,200 samples should be tested daily and ensure that there is no shortage of oxygen supply,” he said and asked the officials concerned to set up 400-bed hospitals in Anantapur, Prakasam, and Nellore districts for COVID-19 patients.

Protective gear

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 10,000 personal protection equipment (PPEs) were being manufactured in the State daily.

In response, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to see that N-95 masks were also manufactured in the State. “There should not be any issues pertaining to sanitation at quarantine and isolation facilities,” he said.

The officials told the Chief Minister that there was no issue pertaining to crop price. Moreover, horticulture produces are being transported to other States. “We are discussing with the Centre regarding the time constraints of markets in other States so that sales can be increased,” said officials.

Aqua products’ export

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to discuss with the Centre to open aquaculture markets in Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh so that the aqua products can be transported to these States. He asked the officials to work on exporting the products to other countries such as the U.S.A. and Europe.

“The officials must ensure that essentials are sold at the prices displayed at shops,” he said and asked the officials to provide ration and ₹1,000 to the needy, irrespective of them having ration cards, adding that ration cards should be issued the genuine beneficiaries who were yet to have them.