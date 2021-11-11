Conduct special eye-screening drive under Kanti Velugu: CM

Implementation of the scheme hit due to COVID-19

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed the officials of Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department to expedite the construction of YSR Health Clinics and augmentation of infrastructure in government hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu programme.

The Chief Minister was reviewing the vaccination, health hubs, construction of new medical colleges, YSR Kanti Velugu and other programmes.

Works related to 8,585 health clinics were in progress and repairs undertaken as part of the Nadu-Nedu programme would be completed by December 2021, the officials told the Chief Minister.

The construction of 146 Primary Health Centres was likely to be completed by March 2022, they said.

Taking stock of the YSR Kanti Velugu scheme, the Chief Minister directed the officials to initiate a week-long eye-screening special drive and provide eyeglasses to those having problems, and monitor them regularly by connecting them with the ‘104’ service and village health clinics.

The officials said that 13,58,173 people aged above 60 had so far been tested and spectacles were given to 4,69,481. Surgeries were performed on 1,00,223 people. Of late, implementation of the scheme was interrupted due to COVID-19.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to properly implement the YSR Aarogyasri scheme, which was intended to provide free treatment for various diseases, including cancer.

The number of services provided under the scheme was increased to 2,446 medical procedures from 1,059 earlier. Similarly, the number of network hospitals was increased to 1,717 from 919. Almost 3,18,746 new beneficiaries were brought into the purview of the scheme.

Financial support of ₹439.40 crore was extended to 7,82,652 beneficiaries of Aarogya Asara scheme.

Referring to the prevalence of COVID-19, the officials said there were 3,366 active cases in the State and the positivity rate was hovering over 0.7%. A total of 23,457 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 ‘D’ type oxygen cylinders were made available. The government was in the process of setting up oxygen generation plants in 140 hospitals, they said.

So far, vaccine was administered to 3,35,59,940 people, of whom 1,17,71,458 received a single dose, while 2,17,88,482 were given both the doses. As on date, 5,53,48,422 doses of vaccine had been utilised in the State.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas and Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, and a host of other officials were present.