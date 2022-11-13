Conduct Spandana regularly, DGP directs Station House Officers in Andhra Pradesh

Rajendranath Reddy also stresses the need to redress people’s grievances quickly

The Hindu Bureau SRIKAKULAM
November 13, 2022 21:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy addressing the media in Srikakulam on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Sunday directed that all Station House Officers (SHOs) should conduct Spandana programme and take petitions regularly from people.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy also stressed the need to redress people’s grievances quickly by holding meetings with the aggrieved parties.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy was reviewing the law and order situation at a meeting here with Law and Order Additional DGP Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, Visakhapatnam Range DIG S. Harikrishna, and SPs of Srikakulam and Parvathipuram-Manyam G.R. Radhika and V. Vidya Sagar respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media later, the DGP said the government was giving utmost priority to strengthening the Police Department, which was evident from the recruitment of 6,500 personnel across the State.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Earlier, he inaugurated a gymnasium and suggested that all officers concentrate on their physical fitness.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app