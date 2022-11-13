Conduct Spandana regularly, DGP directs Station House Officers in Andhra Pradesh

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy addressing the media in Srikakulam on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Sunday directed that all Station House Officers (SHOs) should conduct Spandana programme and take petitions regularly from people.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy also stressed the need to redress people’s grievances quickly by holding meetings with the aggrieved parties.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy was reviewing the law and order situation at a meeting here with Law and Order Additional DGP Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, Visakhapatnam Range DIG S. Harikrishna, and SPs of Srikakulam and Parvathipuram-Manyam G.R. Radhika and V. Vidya Sagar respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media later, the DGP said the government was giving utmost priority to strengthening the Police Department, which was evident from the recruitment of 6,500 personnel across the State.

Earlier, he inaugurated a gymnasium and suggested that all officers concentrate on their physical fitness.