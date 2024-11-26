Conduct public hearing on agreements signed by A.P. govt. with Adani Group: CPI(M)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) to conduct a public hearing on the agreements signed with the Adani Group by the State government.

In a letter addressed to the APERC on November 26(Tuesday), CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said that the electricity companies in the State had entered into agreements with the SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India), which have been classified as “Must Run” in their petitions.

The State government has spent thousands of crores to establish thermal power plants. However, instead of using the full capacity of these State-owned thermal plants, agreements have been signed under the ‘Must Run’ category to use solar power purchased from private companies, he pointed out.

“We believe this has been done to harm the public sector and transfer the State’s wealth to private companies. We oppose these agreements and the FPPCA (true-up) charges arising from these tie-ups,” he said.

Burden on consumers

There are allegations of corruption in the agreements signed with the SECI. “Additionally, agreements have been signed with Adani Group to install smart meters in residential households, shops, and institutions. There are allegations of massive corruption in this deal. This will impose a burden of thousands of crores on the consumers. We request that these agreements for smart meters made with the Adani Group and other companies be cancelled. We urge that the installation of smart meters be stopped immediately,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

The APERC has not announced a date for a public hearing on these issues. Many consumers are expressing their views and opinions on this matter. Therefore, a public hearing be held on this issue, in addition to the written objections, he added.

