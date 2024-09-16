Conduct of Grama Sabhas in 13,326 villages on August 23 recognised as a world record 

The World Records Union (WRU) recognised the conduct of Grama Sabhas by the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) Department in 13,326 villages on a single day — on August 23 — as a world-record feat.

WRU manager Christopher Taylor Croft presented the certificate and a medal to Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for PR&RD K. Pawan Kalyan at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday.

Mr. Croft observed that conducting assemblies on such a scale with public participation on a single day has been recognized by WRU as the largest village governance initiative.

PR&RD Principal Secretary Shashibhushan Kumar and Director of PR&RD M.V.R.K. Teja were present.

