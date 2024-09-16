ADVERTISEMENT

Conduct of Grama Sabhas in 13,326 villages on August 23 recognised as a world record 

Published - September 16, 2024 03:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

World Records Union manager Christopher Taylor Croft presenting a certificate of recognition of the conduct of the largest number of Grama Sabhas in Andhra Pradesh on August 23 as a world record to Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The World Records Union (WRU) recognised the conduct of Grama Sabhas by the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) Department in 13,326 villages on a single day — on August 23 — as a world-record feat.

ADVERTISEMENT

WRU manager Christopher Taylor Croft presented the certificate and a medal to Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for PR&RD K. Pawan Kalyan at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday. 

Mr. Croft observed that conducting assemblies on such a scale with public participation on a single day has been recognized by WRU as the largest village governance initiative. 

PR&RD Principal Secretary Shashibhushan Kumar and Director of PR&RD M.V.R.K. Teja were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US