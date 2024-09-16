GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Conduct of Grama Sabhas in 13,326 villages on August 23 recognised as a world record 

Published - September 16, 2024 03:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
World Records Union manager Christopher Taylor Croft presenting a certificate of recognition of the conduct of the largest number of Grama Sabhas in Andhra Pradesh on August 23 as a world record to Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad on Monday.

World Records Union manager Christopher Taylor Croft presenting a certificate of recognition of the conduct of the largest number of Grama Sabhas in Andhra Pradesh on August 23 as a world record to Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The World Records Union (WRU) recognised the conduct of Grama Sabhas by the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) Department in 13,326 villages on a single day — on August 23 — as a world-record feat.

WRU manager Christopher Taylor Croft presented the certificate and a medal to Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for PR&RD K. Pawan Kalyan at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday. 

Mr. Croft observed that conducting assemblies on such a scale with public participation on a single day has been recognized by WRU as the largest village governance initiative. 

PR&RD Principal Secretary Shashibhushan Kumar and Director of PR&RD M.V.R.K. Teja were present.

