Conduct local body polls under ECI watch, demands Kanna

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) conduct the local body elections in the State with the support of the Central police forces.

This was essential as both the State Election Commission (SEC) and the State police were playing the role of a spectator even as the YSRCP cadres went on the rampage, Mr. Lakshminarayana said while addressing the ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by the A.P. Working Journalists’ Federation here on Saturday.

The State BJP would make a representation to the ECI in this regard, he said.

Ideal choice

The SEC was practically non-existent as the government usurped its powers, he observed, and asserted that the BJP-JSP alliance was the ideal choice for the voters as both the YSRCP and the TDP cheated the people. The TDP did not conduct elections to the local bodies during its term, he added.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said people had paid the price for electing the TDP in 2014 elections, and there was nothing much to write about the YSRCP as it had been implementing a slew of welfare schemes at the cost of development.

‘Naidu betrayed BJP’

The people had voted for the TDP-BJP-JSP combine in 2014. But after coming to power, TDP president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had damaged the image of BJP by making false accusations that the Central government reneged on its promises to develop the State despite receiving substantial financial and institutional support from it.

More than the BJP, it was the TDP that suffered a major electoral loss in 2019 as people gave the YSRCP a chance.

After trouncing Mr. Naidu, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy showed his true colours and his government’s policies put the State on the backtrack, Mr. Lakshminarayana said.

He observed that the attacks on the candidates of the TDP, the BJP and other parties in the run-up to the elections revealed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s feeling of insecurity.

“The proposal to have three capitals has impacted development of the State. Law and order has collapsed. Corruption has became rampant. The increase in electricity charges, RTC bus fare, and prices of petrol and diesel far outweighed the benefits given under welfare schemes. The YSRCP should, therefore, be sent packing,” he added.