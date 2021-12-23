Conduct Joint Staff Council meetings: Chief Secretary

Officials told to prepare a departmental promotion committee calendar

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has asked the officials to convene department wise Joint Staff Council (JSC) meetings.

The Chief Secretary held a review meeting with Principal Secretaries at the Secretariat on Wednesday. He reviewed the action taken report presented by the officials. Pending court cases, finance and non-finance matters, and the steps need to be taken department wise were discussed at the meeting.

Mr. Sharma aid that the employees’ issues should be sorted out at the earliest. The JSCs should be convened in the districts by the District Collectors concerned. Any issue that could be resolved at the district level had to be sorted immediately, he said.

The Chief Secretary wanted the officials to prepare a Departmental Promotion Committee calendar for taking necessary steps for effecting promotions of employees working in various departments.

Referring to AP Online Legal Cases Management System, Mr. Sharma said that the Secretaries were expected to file counter affidavits in the courts. Every department had to designate a Joint Secretary or Deputy Secretary, who had knowledge of law, to coordinate with the Government Pleader and other judicial officers, he said.

Mr. Sharma directed the Medical and Health officials to be prepared for COVID pandemic third wave.

General Administration Department (GAD) Principal Secretary Sasibhushan Kumar said that the JSC was conducted in October after a gap of 12 years. The JSC, comprising 18 officials and representatives of 16 associations, was the highest body headed by the Chief Seretary, he said.

Special Chief Secretaries Ananta Ramu, Sai Prasad, Ajay Jain, Karikalavalven, K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Poonam Malkondaiah and B. Rajasekhar; Principal Secretaries S.S. Rawat, Krishna Babu, Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Anil Kumar Singhal, Mukhesh Kumar Meena, Kumar Viswajit, Vani Mohan, Syamala Rao and others were present.