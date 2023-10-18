ADVERTISEMENT

Conduct health camps for women at least once in a month, A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy tells officials

October 18, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Create awareness among women on the lifestyle diseases and the ways of overcoming them, says the Chief Minister; he also directs the departments of Women and Child Welfare and Medical and Health to work in tandem to achieve the desired results under the Sampoorna Poshana scheme

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directs the officials to accord priority to vaccinating the children and pregnant women who missed their dose.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to conduct health camps for women at least once in a month to create awareness on the lifestyle diseases, and guide them on the exercises to be performed to overcome them.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who chaired a review meeting on women and child welfare at his camp office, at Tadepalli, near Vijayawada, on October 18, said that lifestyle changes were resulting in new diseases.

“Haemoglobin tests should be conducted every month for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers. Also, keep  a vigil on the functioning of the supervisory system in the anganwadis to achieve the desired results under the YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme,” the Chief Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Medical and Health Department would have to take the responsibility of providing medicines to the people identified as anaemic and suffering from malnutrition at the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha camps. The Women and Child Welfare Department would have to serve them nutritious food. “Both the departments should work in tandem,” he said.

“Constant monitoring is necessary to find out if the anaemic patients are actually consuming the nutritious food being served to them,” he added.

This apart, steps should be taken to identify the children and pregnant women who missed vaccination, the Chief Minister said, adding that priority should be accorded for vaccinating them with the active involvement of the ANMs in the villages.

The Chief Minister further said that underweight children should be identified and steps taken to provide them nutritious food. The Medical and Health Department should pass on the details to the Women and Child Welfare Department for further action.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to fill vacant posts in the Women and Child Welfare Department.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare K.V. Ushasri Charan, Principal Secretary G. Jayalakshmi and Commissioner M. Janaki were among the host of officials who participated in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US