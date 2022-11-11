Conduct grama sabhas in 17 villages : HC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Commissioner to conduct grama sabhas in 17 villages and receive objections from the people. The court also directed the CRDA Commissioner to complete the process in two days.

Famers of 17 villages in the capital Region moved the High Court challenging the notices served by the special officers of the CRDA. the Special officers sought objections from the villagers with regard to allotment of house site pattas to the poor. They argued that it was unlawful to amend the CRDA Act without conducting the grama sabhas. They preyed the court to direct the CRDA to condcut the grama sabhas.