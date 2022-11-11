Conduct grama sabhas in 17 villages : HC

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
November 11, 2022 22:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Commissioner to conduct grama sabhas in 17 villages and receive objections from the people. The court also directed the CRDA Commissioner to complete the process in two days.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Famers of 17 villages in the capital Region moved the High Court challenging the notices served by the special officers of the CRDA. the Special officers sought objections from the villagers with regard to allotment of house site pattas to the poor. They argued that it was unlawful to amend the CRDA Act without conducting the grama sabhas. They preyed the court to direct the CRDA to condcut the grama sabhas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app