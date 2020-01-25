Conduct extra classes for first year Inter students of KGBVs: SFI

First-year Intermediate students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) have been facing problems due to reported delay in appointment of contract and part time lecturers. The district administration reportedly appointed them in October, 2019 and the delay had cascading affect on the completion of syllabus. Although many private colleges have started revision of the syllabus, it is yet to be completed in many KGBVs where Intermediate course was started from 2019-20 academic year. The aim of the government is to ensure higher education for girls on the same premises as many girls are stopping their study after completion of Class X. Due to this reasons, the government introduced Intermediate course in 16 KGBVs out of 33 educational institutions in the district.

Students Federation of India (SFI) State vice president K. Suresh, SFI Vizianagaram district president P. Rammohana Rao and Secretary Ch. Venkatesh asked the government to take immediate steps to help first- year Intermediate students of KGBVs. They said that the government had not established minimum infrastructure, laboratories for MPC and BiPC group students.

‘Poor infrastructure’

“There are no adequate number of faculty for CEC and HEC groups students also. Now, academic future of students is in danger. Extra classes have to be conducted immediately for all the students. Otherwise, we will stage protests,”said Mr. Suresh. According to him, many students are facing other problems also with the poor infrastructure in KGBVs located at Pusapati Rega, Gantyada, Bhogapuram and other places. A senior official of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan said that the department could overcome teething problems in 16 KGBVs and take steps for completion of syllabus within the stipulated time.