Conduct decoy operations for strict implementation of PCPNDT Act, Collector directs officers

Updated - July 09, 2024 09:16 pm IST

Published - July 09, 2024 09:13 pm IST - ELURU

K. Vetriselvi orders officers and NGOs to conduct surprise raids on scanning and diagnostic centres to prevent sex determination

The Hindu Bureau

Officers of the Medical and Health, Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW), Revenue and Police shall conduct decoy operations to check illegal scanning in diagnostic centres to prevent sex determination, said Collector K. Vetriselvi.

Speaking at a meeting on the implementation of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994, here on Tuesday, the Collector directed the district-level Multi-Member Appropriate Authority Advisory Committee to take up decoy operations in all towns and mandals.

The Collector ordered the officers and the NGOs to conduct surprise raids on scanning and diagnostic centres to prevent sex determination. Drug inspectors shall conduct inspections on medical shops, orders placed, check the stocks, bill books and other ledgers. Medical shop owners should only sell medicines prescribed by the doctors, she said.

Ms. Vetriselvi instructed the officers to conduct awareness programmes for women on PCPNDT Act and on illegal scanning at the centres. Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Swaroopa Rani, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. S. Sharmista, WD&CW Project Director K. Padmavathi, District Child Protection Officer Ch. Surya Chakraveni, Indian Red Cross Society Eluru district chairman B.V. Krishna Reddy and others participated.

