Condolences pour in over the death of ace Telugu film director ‘Kalatapasvi’ Viswanath

February 03, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Condolences poured in from various political leaders over the demise of ace Telugu film director ‘Kalatapasvi’ K. Viswanath on Friday.

Viswanath had breathed his last in Hyderabad late on Thursday night at the age of 92.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted that Viswanath’s death caused deep grief to him. “Viswanath was the embodiment of Telugu culture and Indian arts. The films under his direction brought unparalleled respect to the Telugu film industry. He will remain forever in the hearts of the Telugu people as Kalatapasvi,” he said.

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said he was shocked to hear the passing away of Viswanath. His death was an immense loss to the film industry, he said, and offered his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna said every cinema of Viswanath’s was a masterpiece. Hence, he was called a Kalatapasvi. His films were not mere message oriented, but were of high technical standards, which won him a place in the hearts of people.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Ra said Viswanath had started his career as a sound recording assistant in a studio and went on to become a director. He made many films highlighting the need for social reforms. His films reflected Telugu culture, and his death was an immense loss to the film industry, he said.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna expressed condolences over the death of cine director Viswanath.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudraraju said the music and literary worlds were shocked over Viswanath’s death. His death was an immense loss to the film industry, he said.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said Viswanath had made many art movies based on literature, dance, music, and folk. His death was a great loss to the art lovers, he said.

Actor and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said he was deeply saddened to know that Viswanath, who had raised the bar of Telugu cinema and creativity of Telugu directors, passed away. I personally knew him since the time he made Shubhalekha, Swayamkrushi and Apadbhandavudu with my elder brother Chiranjeevi. Whenever I met him, I used to feel that I was sitting in front of a sage, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members.