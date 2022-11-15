Condolences pour in for ‘Superstar’ Krishna 

November 15, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Condolences poured in from various quarters for actor ‘Superstar’ Krishna, who died in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed profound grief over the demise of “well-known Telugu actor Ghattamaneni Krishna, popularly known as ‘Superstar’ Krishna.”

“Krishna, who had acted in over 350 films in a career spanning more than five decades, is a household name in both the Telugu States. He was honoured with Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema,” the Governor said.

‘Andhra James Bond’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of Krishna, “the Andhra James Bond,” who had a large following in his long innings in Tollywood.

“The actor has immortalised the role of Alluri Seetarama Raju in the film, and has many hits in his illustrious career,” the Chief Minister said, and conveyed his condolences to his son and actor Mahesh Babu and other bereaved family members.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu said the Telugu film industry lost a stalwart with the death of Krishna.

“Krishna, who is also known as ‘Nata Sekhara’, is a good human being. His death is an irreparable loss to the film industry. He was the first to adopt latest technologies in film production. He was a film producer as well,” Mr. Naidu said.

Energy Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy said he was saddened by the death of Krishna. “The actor will always have a special place in the hearts of the Telugu people,” he said.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said Krishna not only produced films on freedom fighters but also acted in them. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Actor and TDP Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna said Krishna was the first in Telugu film industry to don the cowboy role. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna condoled the death of Krishna.