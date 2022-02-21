Condolences pour in for Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Governor, CM and Naidu describe him as a dynamic Minister with promising political career

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Y.S. Bharati arriving at the residence of Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed shock over the sudden demise of Minister for Industries and Commerce and Information Technology Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

Mr. Harichandan, in his condolence message, described Goutham Reddy as a dynamic Minister. “Goutham Reddy had a promising political career, but sadly he passed away at such a young age,” said Mr. Harichandan.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the untimely demise of Goutham Reddy. He said that Goutham Reddy was a promising leader who was known to him since early days. “Words fail to describe the loss,” he said.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu condoling the death of Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu condoled the death. “Goutham Reddy was a young leader who would have reached greater heights. It is sad that he passed away suddenly,” he said.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said Goutham Reddy was hale and healthy and that his death came as a big shock.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vjjaya Sai Reddy expressed shock. “Goutham Reddy had served the people of the State to the best of his capabilities,” he said.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said Goutham Reddy had a bright future and he was making untiring efforts to attract investments to Andhra Pradesh. He recalled his interactions with Goutham Reddy when the former was a member of the Legislative Council.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said it was unbelievable that Goutham Reddy was no more. “Goutham Reddy was a highly qualified person and he had dedicated his life to the service of the people,” he said.