Condolences pour in for media baron Ramoji Rao

Several leaders, including Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi, expressed shock at the passing of Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, the founder of the Eenadu group of media houses, Ramoji Film City, Margadarsi Chit Funds, Ushodaya and other organisations. The leaders also extended their condolences to the bereaved family members.

Mr. Rao died in a private hospital in Hyderabad in the early hours of Saturday.

Reacting to the demise of Mr. Ramoji Rao, Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi posted a message on his official social media ‘X’, stated, “The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionised Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world. Ramoji Rao Garu was extremely passionate about India’s development. I am fortunate to have got several opportunities to interact with him and benefit from his wisdom. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti.”

Governor of Andhra Pradesh S. Abdul Nazeer has expressed profound grief and sadness over the demise of Eenadu Group Chairman Mr. Ch. Ramoji Rao in the early hours of Saturday in Hyderabad, after prolonged illness.

Governor Abdul Nazeer said Mr. Ramoji Rao was a stalwart in media and entertainment and well-known for setting high journalistic standards. He said that Mr. Ramoji Rao was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan for his invaluable contributions to journalism, literature, cinema, and education.

The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

N. Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP National President and who is all set to swear in as fourth time Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, in a statement said that the death of the Chairman of Eenadu group of companies, Mr. Ramoji Rao, has caused a great shock.

Mr. Naidu added that, “The passing away of Mr. Ramoji Rao, who was born in an ordinary family and achieved extraordinary achievements, caused great grief. As a media mogul, Mr. Ramoji rendered many services to the Telugu states and the country. Mr. Ramoji is the property of the Telugu people who left a most influential mark on their lives. His death is a great loss not only for the Telugu people, but for the country as well.”

The TDP chief further added that, “Mr. Ramoji Rao is an inspiration to me in fighting problems. My deepest condolences to the family members of Mr. Ramoji and the staff of the Eenadu Group of Companies on his death. I pray that Mr. Ramoji Rao’s soul rest in peace”.

Caretaker Chief Minister of A.P. Y.S, Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his deepest condolences to the family members of Mr, Ramoji Rao and said that his death was shocking. Mr. Ramoji Rao has rendered immeasurable services to the Telugu press for decades and I pray that his soul rests in peace.

Former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu while extending his condolences said that Mr. Ramoji Rao had achieved great heights in all spectrums of his life. He was known for his discipline, punctuality and dedication and had served the Telugu language and culture for decades.

BJP AP President D. Purandeswari said that the demise of Mr. Ramoji Rao left Telugu people in great sorrow. It is difficult for everyone to control tears after knowing the truth that Mr. Ramoji Rao is no longer, the one who made an indelible imprint in the media sector. He also helped so many small artists in the film industry.

Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan observed that Mr. Ramoji Rao proved that journalists have social responsibility and he made media as a tool to fight for the welfare and benefit of the people. Mr. Pawan Kalyan further added that, “I hoped that Mr. Ramoji Rao, who was admitted in hospital due to ill health, would come back. But, it is painful to know that he is no more. I am extending my heartfelt condolences from Jana Sena.”

TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh said that, “The demise of Ramoji Rao, the head of the Ramoji group of companies, is a great loss to the Telugu community. I pay tearful tributes to a public partisan and tireless warrior of letters.”

APCC President Y.S. Sharmila, in a statement, said, “The death of Mr. Ramoji Rao, a warrior of letters, a distinguished man who achieved great achievements in many fields and was an inspiration to future generations, is deeply saddening. My deepest sympathy to his family.”