Condolences pour in for former Minister Vatti Vasantha Kumar

January 29, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and Civil Supplies Minister Venkata Nageswara Rao mourn his death

P Sujatha Varma
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, on January 29 (Sunday), expressed profound grief over the demise of former Minister Vatti Vasantha Kumar. Recalling that the senior Congress leader was elected as an MLA in 2004 and 2009 and served as the Minister for Rural Development and Tourism in the united Andhra Pradesh, the Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed grief over the demise of the former Minister and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Minister for Civil Supplies K. Venkata Nageswara Rao rushed to Visakhapatnam and paid his last respects to the departed soul and conveyed his sympathies to the family members.

He said the news of his death was very disturbing and recalled his association with Vasantha Kumar. “A non-controversial personality, there was none who disliked Vasantha Kumar,” said the Minister, adding that the senior Congress leader was also very close to Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Congress working president Janga Gowtham called Vasantha Kumar “a clean and efficient leader who kept corruption in abeyance” while serving people of the composite Andhra Pradesh as Minister for Rural Development and Tourism during the chief ministership of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, K. Rosaiah and Kiran Kumar.

