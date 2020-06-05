Conditions favourable for advancement of monsoon: IMD

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 June 2020 22:51 IST

Isolated rain likely till June 9

Conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, southwest and east central Bay of Bengal, entire southeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of west central Bay of Bengal during the next two days, according to the IMD.

A low pressure area is likely to develop over eastern parts of west central Bay of Bengal around June 8. Thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over north and south coastal A.P. and Yanam on Saturday.

Thunderstorm and lightning, accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 Km/hr) are likely to occur at isolated places over north and south coastal A.P. and Yanam on June 7.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over north coastal A.P. and Yanam on June 7, 8 and 9 and over south coastal A.P. on June 8.

Thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Rayalaseema on June 8 and 9.