Andhra Pradesh

Conditions favourable for advancement of monsoon: IMD

Isolated rain likely till June 9

Conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, southwest and east central Bay of Bengal, entire southeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of west central Bay of Bengal during the next two days, according to the IMD.

A low pressure area is likely to develop over eastern parts of west central Bay of Bengal around June 8. Thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over north and south coastal A.P. and Yanam on Saturday.

Thunderstorm and lightning, accompanied with gusty winds (30-40 Km/hr) are likely to occur at isolated places over north and south coastal A.P. and Yanam on June 7.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over north coastal A.P. and Yanam on June 7, 8 and 9 and over south coastal A.P. on June 8.

Thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Rayalaseema on June 8 and 9.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 10:52:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/conditions-favourable-for-advancement-of-monsoon-imd/article31761213.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY