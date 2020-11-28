Conditional remission for 53 women life convicts

VIJAYAWADA

28 November 2020 00:12 IST

‘Skills acquired while serving sentence will help them lead a dignified life’

The State government has issued guidelines for the grant of special remission to 53 women life convicts, paving the way for them to lead a dignified life after their release.

In the G.O. 142 issued on Thursday, the government said that the Standing Committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary (home) had reviewed the list of prisoners eligible for grant of remission as per the guidelines.

The Director-General of Prisons and Correctional Services had submitted the prison-wise list of the eligible prisoners.

Of the 53 prisoners, 19 are in the Special Prison for Women in Rajamahendravaram, 27 in the Special Prison for Women in Kadapa, two in Visakhapatnam central prison and five in the Nellore central prison.

As per the G.O., most of the life convicts had almost completed their conviction period.

In a press release on Friday, the government said these women would be able to lead a dignified life after their release as a few of them had obtained degrees while serving the sentence and a few others learnt tailoring, embroidery, baking and other skills.

The government had placed certain conditions to ensure that these prisoners would not commit any wrongdoing again.

Personal bond

All premature releases were subject to execution of a personal bond of ₹50,000. The prisoner would have to appear before the Probation Officer and the police station concerned once in three months till the completion of the unexpired portion of their sentence.

“Re-arrest of the released female prisoners on cancellation of remission has been granted in case they commit any criminal offence,” the press release said. The process of releasing prisoners commenced on Friday.