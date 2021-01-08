Conditional nod for Pawan’s public meet against Divi’s unit

Conditional permission has been granted to the public meeting to be addressed by JSP president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday at the place adjacent to the site where the unit of Divi’s Laboratory Limited is proposed in Thondangi mandal in East Godavari district, Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi has said.
“Permission has been given to conduct the public meeting, subject to the conditions that there should be minimum gathering and there should be no provocative speech, and no law and order problem should arise. The visit should not lead to any violence,” Mr. Nayeem Asmi told The Hindu.
Two weeks ago, protesters had set fire to the machinery of the company on the project site, the SP recalled and sought to remind that Section 144 was in force in the district.
Meanwhile, JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman N. Manohar said in a release that the meeting was aimed at extending support to the local communities that would be affected by the pharma project.
As per the schedule, Mr. Pawan Kalyan would meet the families of those who had been arrested in the recent protest before attending the public meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath