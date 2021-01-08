Conditional nod for Pawan’s public meet against Divi’s unit

Police say ‘no’ to huge gathering and provocative speech

Conditional permission has been granted to the public meeting to be addressed by JSP president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday at the place adjacent to the site where the unit of Divi’s Laboratory Limited is proposed in Thondangi mandal in East Godavari district, Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi has said.

“Permission has been given to conduct the public meeting, subject to the conditions that there should be minimum gathering and there should be no provocative speech, and no law and order problem should arise. The visit should not lead to any violence,” Mr. Nayeem Asmi told The Hindu.

Two weeks ago, protesters had set fire to the machinery of the company on the project site, the SP recalled and sought to remind that Section 144 was in force in the district.

Meanwhile, JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman N. Manohar said in a release that the meeting was aimed at extending support to the local communities that would be affected by the pharma project.

As per the schedule, Mr. Pawan Kalyan would meet the families of those who had been arrested in the recent protest before attending the public meeting.