Conditional bail for Sangam Dairy duo

The High Court granted bail to Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar, former MLA and chairman of Sangam Dairy, and its managing director P. Gopala Krishnan on Monday on the ground that the duo had been infected by COVID-19 and the prosecution was able to collect most of the required material in the form of documents.

Justice K. Suresh Reddy passed the order with the condition that the accused stay within the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation limits for four weeks from the day of their release from the Rajamahendravaram jail, and furnish their address to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which has been directed to issue notices 24 hours in advance if it requires their presence for investigating the case.

Mr. Narendra Kumar and Mr. Gopala Krishnan are charged with committing irregularities in the management of Sangam Dairy, for which cases were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The main allegation is that Mr. Narendra Kumar got Guntur District Milk Producers’ Mutually Aided Cooperative Union Limited (of which he was chairman) incorporated as Sangam Milk Producers Company Limited under the Companies Act in a fraudulent manner by conniving with the then MD K. Gopinadh, District Cooperative Officer M. Gurunadham and others.

Mr. Narendra Kumar is also accused of having certain resolutions of the union passed in favour of his family-owned trust Dhulipalla Veeraiah Chowdary Memorial Trust by conspiring with Mr. Gopala Krishnan.