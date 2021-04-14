Concrete evidence on hurling of stones yet to be found: DIG

‘Vague allegations are being made against the police’

The Police Department has expressed displeasure over the spate of allegations made against it by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) over the incident of hurling of stones at the gathering during a public meeeting being addressed by the party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday evening.

Clarifying on the issue along with Chittoor Superintendent of Police Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu, Anantapur Range DIG Kanthi Rana Tata told the media here on Tuesday that the issue had surfaced when a TDP worker complained to Mr. Naidu of being hit by a stone, followed by two more activists.

“We inspected the main vehicles and those in the convoy, scanned the CCTV footage around the venue and also spoke to the NSG security personnel of Mr. Naidu. We are yet to get any concrete evidence over the incident,” Mr. Tata said.

The DIG said ‘vague allegations’ were being levelled against the Police Department, which was trying its best to ensure free and fair byelections to the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, G. Narasimha Yadav, TDP’s constituency in-charge and former Chairman of Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA), filed a complaint with the Tirupati West police and the department served a notice on him, asking him to provide evidence on the alleged attack on Mr. Naidu.