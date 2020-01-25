CONCOR chosen prime developer of Masula port

The State Government on Friday formally decided to allow the Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR) to be the prime developer of the Machilipatnam deep seaport along with it.

A strategic meeting in this regard was presided over by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“In principle, a plan has been finalised to rope in CONCOR to be the developer of the Machilipatnam deep seaport along with the State government. The Integrated Logistics Management Zone (ILMZ) proposed to set up on the Machilipatnam coast by CONCOR is now part of the port project,” highly-placed sources told The Hindu.

Earlier, CONCOR had proposed the ILMZ on 1,000 acres of land marked in the Machilipatnam Industrial Corridor. However, the industrial corridor was later withdrawn by the State government.