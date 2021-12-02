‘Concerted efforts to eradicate AIDS by 2030’

CHITTOOR

02 December 2021 05:58 IST

Revolutionary trends in medical attention towards people living with Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) had led to a drastic fall in their number, while concerted efforts were under way to eradicate the disease, said District Medical and Health Officer U. Sree Hari.

The DMHO was speaking at the World AIDS Day event at ZP Function Hall here, after flagging off a rally with medical and paramedical staff, members of voluntary organizations and the general public, which covered the arterial junctions from District Hospital to Gandhi Bomma junction.

Advertising

Advertising