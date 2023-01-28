ADVERTISEMENT

Concerted efforts needed to claim major share in world tobacco output, says Tobacco Board Director

January 28, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tobacco Board Director A. Sreedhar Babu on Saturday said convergence among various stakeholders, including the Central Tobacco Research Institute (CTRI), the Tobacco Board and trading agencies, was the need of the hour for the country to claim a leading share in the world tobacco production.

Scientists from the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) and CTRI-Rajamahendravaram on Saturday visited the black soil research farm at Katheru near the city and observed the ongoing tobacco research and technologies. The field visit was part of a two-day All India Network Project on Tobacco being organised by CTRI-Rajamahendravaram.

In his interaction with the scientists, Deputy Director General (Commercial Crops-ICAR) Tilak Raj Sharma told them to focus on improved and low nicotine breeding lines.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

CTRI-Rajamahendravaram Director M. Sheshu Madhav explained to the scientists the ongoing research projects on tobacco.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US