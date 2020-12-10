Concerted efforts needed to check violation of human rights: Minister

Human rights, which the Constitution has guaranteed, continue to be violated long after the country has achieved Independence, and this situation has to change through concerted efforts, Home Minister M. Sucharitha has said.
Participating as chief guest at the Human Rights Day celebrations organised by the National Human Rights and Anti-Crime Council (NHRACC) here on Thursday, Ms. Sucharitha said there were many laws such as the Nirbhaya Act, but criminals were having a field day, mainly due to the delay in justice delivery.
It was against this backdrop that the State government had brought in the Disha Act for speedy trial of cases involving crime against women and children and handing out punishment within 21 days. To achieve this objective, 18 Disha police stations and three forensic science laboratories were set up, and special courts were on the anvil, she said.
‘Awareness needed’
The Minister stressed the need to spread awareness on human rights to enable people to seek justice through appropriate avenues. “While the government does its best to ensure that human rights are not violated, civil society organisations and other stakeholders should contribute to the endeavour,” she said.
NHRACC chairman Samson, AP unit chairman R.J. Raju, and YSRCP Vijayawada East constituency in-charge Devineni Avinash were present.
