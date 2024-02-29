Concerted efforts needed to achieve ‘Viksit Andhra 2047’ goals, says Chief Secretary

February 29, 2024 03:52 am | Updated 03:52 am IST - GUNTUR

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy on February 28 (Wednesday) lauded the draft vision document prepared by the NITI Aayog on ‘Viksit Andhra 2047’ during a review meeting at the Secretariat, emphasising the need for concerted efforts by various sectors to achieve comprehensive development in the State.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy underscored that Andhra Pradesh was progressing as a leader in areas such as green energy, primary sector development, and revenue-based growth. He mentioned the State’s significance as the ‘Rice Bowl of India’. Moreover, he highlighted the efforts towards enhancing connectivity with the rest of the country through the development of major transport corridors such as Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, and Bengaluru-Hyderabad.

The State aims to achieve holistic development by focusing on coastal areas, national highways, airports, and by providing essential amenities, said Mr. Jawahar Reddy. He noted significant strides made in education, healthcare, and other fundamental services, aligning with national and international standards. He concluded by expressing confidence in the State’s progress in all sectors by 2047 as envisioned in the document.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT