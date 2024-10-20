Concerted efforts needed for successful implementation of clean energy policy, says official

Emphasising the significance of the newly-announced Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy Policy-2024 (ICEP), Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand has stressed the need for collaborative efforts by the State power utilities for its successful implementation.

In a teleconference on ICEP with AP-Genco MD and NREDCAP Vice-Chairman K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, AP-Transco Joint MD Kirthi Chekuri, CMDs of Discoms P. Ravi Subhash, I. Prudhvi Tej and K. Santosha Rao, and A.P. Solar Power Corporation MD M. Kamalakar Babu on Sunday, Mr. Vijayanand said the policy provides for a robust regulatory framework for attracting investments in the clean energy sector and creates a platform for the much-needed employment generation.

ICEP was aimed at harnessing the Renewable Energy (RE) potential in the State by promoting clean energy solutions, thereby driving progress towards achieving State and country-level net zero emission targets and optimising energy costs.

Energy generation targets

The policy targeted a generation of 78.50 GW of solar energy and 35 GW wind energy, installing pumped storage capacity of 22 GW and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) of 25 Gigawatt Hour, producing 1.50 MMTPA of green hydrogen and derivatives, 1,500 kl per day of ethanol and 1,000 tonnes per day of bio-Compressed Natural Gas / Compressed Biogas.

Further, Mr. Vijayanand said incentives like leasing out lands at reasonable rates, waiver of stamp duty for lands acquired, capital subsidy for plant & machinery for production of green hydrogen, reimbursement of net State GST for BESS, power subsidy of ₹1 per unit for biofuels were provided.