Andhra Pradesh

Concern over rising cases of trafficking in humans

Additional DCP P. Venkata Ratnam and other officials releasing a poster on Anti-Human Trafficking, at a programme in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao
The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA July 31, 2022 05:45 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 04:12 IST

Speakers at a meeting on ‘Anti Human Trafficking and Abuse of Technology’ have expressed concern over the rise in human trafficking.

The programme was organised by the Anti-Human Trafficking Club of the Department of Social Work of Maris Stella College, in connection with the ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons’, on Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police P. Venkata Ratnam, who attended the meeting, cautioned the students on cyber attacks and fraudsters, who were attracting the youngsters.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Expressing concern over rising trafficking cases, she asked the students to enlighten the people on child and women trafficking.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Appreciating the students for launching club on campus, Maarpu Trust director R. Suez asked the club members to explain the youth on the abuse of technology, which was leading to crimes.

Maris Stells Degree College vice-principal Anuhya, Sr. Sahaya Mary, Disha Mahila Police CI Vasavi and others participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
human trafficking
Read more...