Concern over rising cases of trafficking in humans

‘Abuse of technology leading to crimes’

Speakers at a meeting on ‘Anti Human Trafficking and Abuse of Technology’ have expressed concern over the rise in human trafficking.

The programme was organised by the Anti-Human Trafficking Club of the Department of Social Work of Maris Stella College, in connection with the ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons’, on Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police P. Venkata Ratnam, who attended the meeting, cautioned the students on cyber attacks and fraudsters, who were attracting the youngsters.

Expressing concern over rising trafficking cases, she asked the students to enlighten the people on child and women trafficking.

Appreciating the students for launching club on campus, Maarpu Trust director R. Suez asked the club members to explain the youth on the abuse of technology, which was leading to crimes.

Maris Stells Degree College vice-principal Anuhya, Sr. Sahaya Mary, Disha Mahila Police CI Vasavi and others participated.