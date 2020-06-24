Concern over rise in cases in mandals bordering T.N.

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar inaugurating a sanitiser machine at Central Crime Station in Chittoor on Wednesday.

CHITTOOR

24 June 2020 23:30 IST

Chittoor records 40 new COVID-19 positive cases

Chittoor district recorded 40 new COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 1,042, which included six deaths. Of the fresh cases, four were from Madanapalle town, and six from the surroundings mandals.

The medical, revenue and police officials inspected residential areas in Madanapalle town, and created red zones. The officials said that ever since the lockdown was announced on March 24, Madanapalle town had not registered a single case for about 55 days. However, cases started slowly surfacing in the region with people ignoring the COVID-19 guidelines after relaxations came in.

The COVID-19 Task Force officials expressed concern at the growing number of positive cases in Nagari Assembly Constituency, which borders with Tamil Nadu along Nindra, Vijayapuram, Nagari and Puttur mandals. So far, the constituency registered close to 150 cases, including a death. The positive cases in Gate Puttur locality under Puttur municipality limits are steadily on the raise, forcing the officials to implement complete lockdown.

Disinfection chamber

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated the Disinfection Fog Chamber at the Central Crime Station in Chittoor. The Chittoor corporation limits are inching close to the 100-mark.

Interacting with the police personnel, Mr. Kumar urged them to be cautious while attending the bandobasth and COVID-19 duties, and adhere to the guidelines of masks, sanitisers and social distancing. He said that public without masks would be barred from moving in public places and penalties would be imposed on them.