Concern over reduction of Polavaram dam height

March 15, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Polavaram Sadhikara Samithi (PSS) on Wednesday raised serious concern over decision to reduce the height of the Polavaram Irrigation Project from 45.72 metres (150 feet) to 41.15 metres (135 feet) and urged the government to drop the proposal.

Addressing a round-table conference on Polavaram, the Samithi members urged the Centre to release funds to the tune of ₹38,500 crore for resettlement and rehabilitation of the project-displaced and said the government should ensure completion of the project in three years.

Senior economist and honorary chairman of SEP Stanford Prof. GVR Sastry called Polavaram project as the ‘lifeline of Andhra Pradesh’. “If the project is not completed by 2030, Andhra Pradesh will face serious water scarcity. There will be no harvest in the East or West Godavari districts,” he warned, urging the Centre to take up the responsibility for early completion of the project.

He said leaders of various political parties should rise above party lines and fight for the cause of achieving the project for the State. “Decreasing the dam size will reduce the project to a barrage,” he said.

Citing the escalating cost of the project, former Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao accused the BJP Government at the Centre of letting down the people of Andhra Pradesh.

President of Rythu Seva Samstha and convener of the round-table conference Akkineni Bhavani Prasad, president of Andhra Pradesh Water Users’ Associations Federation V. Gopalakrishna Rao, AP Rythu Sangham leaders P. Jamalaiah, V. Krishnaiah, H. Haribabu, Y. Kesava Rao, CPI State Secretariat member A. Vanaja, AICC member Kolanukonda Sivaji, retired engineers K. Papa Rao and A.S. Venkateswara Rao and others participated.

