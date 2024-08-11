‘Computers will help modern generation gain access to ancient knowledge’

Speakers at the two-day national conference on ‘Symbiosis between Sanskrit and Computers: New perspectives’ observed that computers will play a greater role in helping the modern generation gain access to ancient and traditional knowledge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conference is jointly conducted by the National Sanskrit University (NSU) and Bengaluru-based Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to explore the possibilities of opening new avenues to bridge the technological gap in accessing the knowledge hidden in manuscripts.

C-DAC Executive Director S.D. Sudarsan laid emphasis on the crucial role of computers in today’s society and offered his centre’s expertise to the central varsity in bridging the technological gap. “We have to explore new perspectives on the intersection of Sanskrit and computer science, fostering a symbiotic relationship between the two disciplines,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

NSU Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthy, in his presidential address, acknowledged C-DAC’s eagerness towards establishing collaboration with the varsity. Registrar R.J. Ramashree and conference nodal officer K. Ganapathi Bhat also participated.

Consultancy centres

Meanwhile, the NSU has inaugurated five public consultancy centres on yoga, jyotisha, agama, karmakanda and vastu to reach out to the general public having queries and doubts on these aspects. The centres aim is to provide guidance and solutions to the people’s problems by leveraging the expertise of the university’s faculty members.

Vice-Chancellors S. Ahalya (Karnataka Sanskrit University) and G.S.R. Krishnamurthy (NSU Tirupati) inaugurated the five consultancy centres, which would be available to the general public from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. everyday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.