‘Computers will help modern generation gain access to ancient knowledge’

Published - August 11, 2024 07:48 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
C-DAC Executive Director S.D. Sudarsan and NSU Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthy at the inauguration of the two-day national conference on ‘Symbiosis between Sanskrit and Computers: New perspectives’, at the NSU campus in Tirupati on Sunday.

Speakers at the two-day national conference on ‘Symbiosis between Sanskrit and Computers: New perspectives’ observed that computers will play a greater role in helping the modern generation gain access to ancient and traditional knowledge.

The conference is jointly conducted by the National Sanskrit University (NSU) and Bengaluru-based Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to explore the possibilities of opening new avenues to bridge the technological gap in accessing the knowledge hidden in manuscripts.

C-DAC Executive Director S.D. Sudarsan laid emphasis on the crucial role of computers in today’s society and offered his centre’s expertise to the central varsity in bridging the technological gap. “We have to explore new perspectives on the intersection of Sanskrit and computer science, fostering a symbiotic relationship between the two disciplines,” he said.

NSU Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthy, in his presidential address, acknowledged C-DAC’s eagerness towards establishing collaboration with the varsity. Registrar R.J. Ramashree and conference nodal officer K. Ganapathi Bhat also participated.

Consultancy centres

Meanwhile, the NSU has inaugurated five public consultancy centres on yoga, jyotisha, agama, karmakanda and vastu to reach out to the general public having queries and doubts on these aspects. The centres aim is to provide guidance and solutions to the people’s problems by leveraging the expertise of the university’s faculty members.

Vice-Chancellors S. Ahalya (Karnataka Sanskrit University) and G.S.R. Krishnamurthy (NSU Tirupati) inaugurated the five consultancy centres, which would be available to the general public from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. everyday.

