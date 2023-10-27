ADVERTISEMENT

Computer Proficiency Test for Revenue employees on November 14, 15

October 27, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

APPSC to conduct the test for employees from select categories; halltickets can be downloaded from November 7 from APPSC official website

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) for certain employees of Village/Ward Secretariat functionaries, i.e. Panchayat Secretary Grade-V in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Grade-II and VRO Grade-I in the Revenue Department, employees appointed on compassionate grounds in all HoDs/Directorates/A.P. Secretariat after May 12, 2014, Senior Assistants who were promoted from the category of VRO Grade-I in the Revenue Department and Compassionate VROs/in-service VRAs, on November 14 and 15, 2023. In a statement on Friday (October 27), the Commission secretary J. Pradeep Kumar said the examination hall tickets would be available on the Commission’s website, www.psc.ap.gov.in, from November 7.

