Computer courses for tribal youth

The A.P. Skill Development Corporation has come up with online courses for tribal youth to train them in basic computer operations.

According to a release, the APSDC will provide training to the youth in computer fundamentals, hardware and software skills in a 40-hour course and MS Office domestic data entry operator in a 60 hour course. Also, basic multimedia will be taught in a 60-hour course.

Candidates aged between 18 and 45 can dial 1800 425 2422 or 8074 370 846 or 7842 2747 682 for registration and more details, according to district Skill Development Officer B. Thammaji Rao. The last date for registration is September 7.

The corporation is also providing free training for engineering students and graduates in R programming. Those interested can dial the above mentioned numbers for further details regarding the online course beginning on September 7 and ending on October 10.