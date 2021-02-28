Comprehensive understanding of coastal eco-system essential, say town planners

‘Development plan needs to be prepared keeping in mind people living in vulnerable coastal settlements’

The 69th National Town and Country Planners Conference, organised by the Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI) with theme ‘Sustainable Development Goals in the context of COVID-19’here concluded on Saturday, with the experts coming out with a number of recommendations.

Reading out the recommendations prepared during the session on local sub-theme “Integrated Coastal Region Development Plan”, ITPI vice-president V. Ramudu said that master plans must concentrate on sustainable management and must be accepted by local government, communities and need to be finalised after an extensive consultation process. He said that comprehensive understanding of coastal eco-system and its dynamics is essential before any development activities are taken up.

The recommendations also included establishment of district planning authorities as nodal agencies to coordinate the planning and development activities in Andhra Pradesh. “Coastal region development plan needs to be prepared keeping in mind people living in vulnerable coastal settlements. Infrastructure such as coastal roads and cyclone shelters should be increased, particularly in vulnerable zones,” he said.

Mr. Ramudu said that there is a need to formulate AP State Urban and Regional Development Policy. The policy should focus on the employment, natural resources, poverty reduction, development of coastal, urban and rural settlements, tourism, arts, handicrafts, agriculture, forests, industries, environment, water, sanitation, transportation, sensitive areas, vulnerable communities and others, he said.

Other sub-themes discussed during the sessions were ‘Environment and Climate Change’, ‘Housing Strategy for LIG and MIG’, and ‘Water Sensitive Planning’.

Mr. Ramudu said that effective implementation of Sustainable Development Goals needs to be fully integrated into national, social and economic process of the country. He pointed out that companies need to come out with policies on slum development, technologies and investment choices that lead to reduction in emissions and should focus on renewable energy sources.

On environmental climate changes, urban planning must ensure preservation of natural resources, natural heritage that in turn ensure environmental sustainability and resilience of cities and towns. He said that master plans should focus on principles of climate resilient urban development based on environmental parameters like conservation of natural ecosystem,

D.S. Meshram of the ITPI, said that the recommendations will be submitted to the stakeholders, Town Planning officials and the governments. ITPI president N.K. Patel, Secretary General B. Khodankar and A.P. Regional Centre Chairman B. Balaji spoke.

A large number of participants attended the programme.