Comprehensive laws needed to protect doctors from attacks, says Indian Medical Association Andhra Pradesh chapter

July 01, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Indian Medical Association’s Andhra Pradesh Chapter president- elect M. Jaya Chandra Naidu on Saturday urged Union and State governments to bring out comprehensive and stringent laws to protect the doctors and medical staff from the attacks and harassment from patients’ family members and relatives. He said that the doctors were unable to discharge their duties in a professional manner with the fear of death of patients during operations and treatment. He urged the government to announce hospitals as safe zones and should not allow any kind of violence in the respective premises.

SITAM Engineering College Director Majji Sasibhusana Rao and A.P. Grandhalaya Sangham president Samudrala Guruprasad felicitated Dr. Jaya Chandra Naidu and other senior doctors including P.S.V. Rama Rao, Jada Srikanth, P. Divya, B. Bhagyasri and M. Srinivasa Rao on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day which was celebrated in memory of B.C. Roy who was a recipient of Bharata Ratna award for his dedicated contribution to medical and health.

Speaking as the chief guest, Dr. Naidu said that many patients were approaching the doctors at the last stage of the disease and it could be one of the reasons for their death. He has also urged the government to adopt single window licence system for small hospitals so that 20 bedded-hospitals would come up in rural areas.

